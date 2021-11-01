UAE women officials among world's most influential people

Ohood bint Khalfan Al Roumi and Huda AlHashimi named in 2021 Agile 50 List

By Staff Report Published: Mon 1 Nov 2021, 6:28 PM

Two UAE government’s top officials have been listed among the world’s most influential people navigating disruption.

The World Economic Forum's Global Future Council on Agile Governance has named Ohood bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development and the Future, and Huda AlHashimi, Deputy Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Strategic Affairs, in the 2021 Agile 50 List.

Al Roumi was recognised in the Public Figures category, together with five global government leaders, including Ana Brnabić, Prime Minister of Serbia, and Mikhailo Fedorov, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine.

While AlHashimi was also selected in the Agile Enablers category, which included government officials from several countries around the world, including Brazil, Sweden and Shanghai.

In 2021, the Agile 50 List included nine categories, namely public figures, agile enablers, collaborators, entrepreneurs and experimenters, futurists, governance pioneers, government transformation, public health and Covid-19 response, and technologists.

Finalists in the Agile 50 List, announced jointly by the World Economic Forum’s Global Future Council and Apolitical, the educational platform for government, were selected based on 10 criteria. Primarily: embracing the future, focusing on outcomes, experimenting and learning, being lean on business, connecting with peers, being responsive, engaging locally and nationally, having a global outlook, focusing on innovators, as well as putting citizens at the centre.

Al Roumi was chosen among the world’s leading public figures for spearheading a transformative vision to accelerate government development in the UAE, enhance government performance, and embed future foresight and readiness in government.

She further supported building agility to adapt to emerging trends, enhancing competitiveness, and supporting effective government coordination. The recognition also highlighted Her Excellency’s continuous efforts to spur innovation, create a new generation of anticipatory government services, and support future-readiness.

Huda AlHashimi was selected in recognition of the significant role she undertakes in various government fields, including driving innovation and agility in the government through initiatives and projects launched by the Mohammed bin Rashid Center for Government Innovation.

AlHashimi achievements include supporting the initiatives that accelerate delivery and finding solutions for the pressing challenges through leading the world’s first Government Accelerators.

