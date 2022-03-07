UAE: WGS to host world’s largest gathering of leaders, thinkers since Covid-19 outbreak

Over 500 thought leaders and decision-makers, 4,000 participants to attend World Government Summit 2022 on March 29-30

by Waheed Abbas Published: Mon 7 Mar 2022, 8:31 PM Last updated: Mon 7 Mar 2022, 10:28 PM

The eighth edition of the World Government Summit 2022 (WGS), which will be held at Expo 2020 Dubai on March 29-30, will be the largest gathering of its kind since the outbreak of the Covid-19 and it will host over a dozen global forums that will define the future of agile governance.

Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Chairman of the World Government Summit Organisation said the Summit has become the world’s largest and leading platform for the creation of innovative new models of agile and resilient governance, under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

“The World Government Summit has become the incubator of new ideas and innovative solutions where knowledge and success stories are shared and exchanged by pioneering government officials, thought leaders and industry experts,” Gergawi said at the pre-event Summit Dialogue held at the Museum of the Future, Dubai, on Monday.

Al Gergawi noted that WGS 2022 will be the largest gathering of its kind since the Covid-19 pandemic started, giving governments a much-needed platform to regroup and focus our collective strength to cement efforts for a rapid and sustainable global recovery.

The Summit dialogue hosted Dr Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Special Envoy for Climate Change; Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy; Ohood bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development and the Future, Vice-Chair of the World Government Summit Organization; Shamma bint Suhail Faris Al Mazrui, Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, Director of the World Government Summit Organisation.

More than 500 thought leaders and decision-makers will lead 110 dialogues and knowledge sessions which will explore the global trends shaping future governance.

Mohammed Al Gergawi also added that the Summit will draw more than 4,000 participants from more than 190 countries, from an array of sectors including government, artificial intelligence (AI), science, technology, aviation, finance, cryptocurrency, energy, and the economy.

15 forums

The World Government Summit will host 15 forums, including new areas of focus for the Summit. Existing editions of WGS forums will be hosted, including the SDGs in Action, the Government Services Forum, the Women in Government Forum, the Global Health Forum, the Climate Change Forum, and the Gender Balance Forum.

Among the new Forums are the Global Crypto Forum, Global Metaverse Forum, Global Energy Forum, Arab Government Administration Forum, Arab Meeting for Young Leaders, Investopia Summit, Cybersecurity in Aviation Forum, TIME 100, as well as Forbes 30 Under 30.

For the first time in its history, the iconic Time 100 Gala will be held outside the US, gathering and celebrating the world’s most influential people.

In addition, over 30 international and regional organisations are planned to attend and engage in a range of forums, sessions, and dialogues, including the UN, the World Health Organization, the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank, Women’s Forum for the Economy and Society, the Atlantic Council, International Civil Aviation Organization, the Arab Monetary Fund and the Islamic Development Bank.

The summit has also expanded its global partnerships to 80 key strategic, knowledge and media partners, including international organisations, government agencies, governments and private sector institutions. The eighth edition will also see the launch of 20 reports with its partners that outline critical future trends.

Al Gergawi revealed that the World Government Summit will organise this year ‘The Best Minister Award’ to honour the minister who excelled and turned challenges into opportunities through digitization and innovating government services.

Dr Sultan Al Jaber added that he looks forward to the next edition of the World Government Summit, where the Global Energy Forum held in partnership with the Atlantic Council will reflect the key role of the energy sector in the world. He added that transformation in the energy sector and climate action are unprecedented opportunities to pursue a new model of development, investment opportunities, and new streams of revenue as new practices are adopted for a low carbon future.

ALSO READ:

Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri highlighted the UAE Government’s plans to establish a more advanced and new growth phase that sets the course for the next fifty years.

He announced that the Ministry of Economy is launching the first edition of the “Investopia” Investment Summit, an Emirati initiative that supports aspirations to accelerate the growth of new economic sectors and double the size of the UAE’s economy by 2030.

Shamma bint Suhail Al Mazrui explained that this year, the World Government Summit will witness three major youth initiatives, namely; the "Arab Meeting for Young Leaders", highlighting successful Arab models in the field of youth empowerment; the "Forum of Young Government Leaders"; and youth-specific workshops held at WGS.