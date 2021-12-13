UAE was exceptional in 2021; 2022 will be greater: Sheikh Mohammed

The country had ranked first in the world in 152 development and economic indicators

Published: Mon 13 Dec 2021

The UAE Vice-President on Monday chaired the final Cabinet meeting of 2021 during which he hailed the country’s “exceptional” achievements over the last year.

“In 2021, thousands of teams worked to consolidate the supremacy of the UAE,” said the Dubai Ruler, taking to Twitter.

He added that the country had ranked first in the world in 152 development and economic indicators. Its economy was also “the most attractive” to foreign investments regionally, and the highest to attract tourists after the pandemic.

The UAE leader noted that 2021 was full of challenges. However, he expressed great hope for the new year.

“My personal expectations are that 2022 will be better, more beautiful and greater,” he said.

Talking about the new UAE labour law Sheikh Mohammed said, “We have achieved milestones through the largest legislative change in 50 laws in UAE history.”

He spoke about how the Emirati passport has become the most powerful in the world and the country the safest globally.

The UAE Cabinet, headed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, reviewed the performance indicators of the government in 2021.

It also discussed the most important figures and development projects that have enhanced the country's performance in the global competitiveness reports.

Sheikh Mohammed addressing the Cabinet said, “Our government ranks second in adapting to changes globally. We were also the best country in handling the pandemic economically.

“In 2021, we ranked the highest in the sovereign wealth fund regionally and also the highest in the rule of law and transparency indicators in the region. We are the best Arab education in science and mathematics.”

The UAE Vice-President concluded by saying, “2022 will be better, more beautiful and greater with our cadres, our young men and women, and our determination as a country that enters the new fiftieth with confidence and readiness. God save the UAE and the people of the Emirates.”