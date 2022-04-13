UAE: Veteran doctor who served people for over 50 years dies

Pioneers such as Dr Moawia will live on in the memory of Dubai society: Sheikh Maktoum

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 13 Apr 2022, 12:06 PM

One of UAE’s first doctors has passed away. Dr Moawia Al Shannar spent more than half a century serving and treating people.

Tributes are pouring in for the veteran doctor.

Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, extended his condolences to the family.

In a tweet, Sheikh Maktoum highlighted how the doctor contributed to establishing family medicine in Dubai. “Pioneers such as Dr Moawia will live on in the memory of Dubai society,” tweeted the Deputy Ruler of Dubai.

Abdulrahman bin Mohammad Al Owais, UAE Minister of Health and Prevention, said Dr Moawia was among the first in the UAE to practise medicine in the private sector in the early 1960s.

The minister recalled the deceased's accomplishments, describing him as a role model in the medical field.

Al Owais extended his heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased, praying to Allah to rest his soul in eternal peace and grant his family patience and solace.