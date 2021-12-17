UAE

UAE, US discuss shared security interests, conclude joint military dialogue in Washington

The US praised the role of the UAE as a key partner in addressing regional challenges

By Wam

Published: Fri 17 Dec 2021, 6:31 PM

A high-profile delegation from the UAE and the United States met in Washington DC, as part of the annual Joint Military Dialogue (JMD).

The delegation was headed by Lt-Gen Eng Isa Saif bin Ablan Al Mazrouei, Deputy Chief of Staff of the UAE Armed Forces, and Dr Colin H. Kahl, US Under-Secretary of Defence for Policy.

The JMD, held on December 15 and 16, was the main bilateral defence forum for advancing the UAE-US defence partnership, including reviewing shared security interests and discussing a wide range of strategic objectives for the relationship and challenges in the region.

The delegations discussed a broad range of regional and defence issues, including the current regional security situation, counterterrorism, international maritime security, and ways to enhance security cooperation between the two friendly countries.

The US praised the role of the UAE as a key partner in addressing regional challenges.

The parties agreed to move forward to promote this strategic partnership between the two countries as a partnership based on the priorities of joint interests.


