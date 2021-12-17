UAE, US discuss shared security interests, conclude joint military dialogue in Washington

Dubai Ruler and President Faustin-Archange Touadera discuss boosting bilateral relations and cooperation
Government3 days ago
A high-profile delegation from the UAE and the United States met in Washington DC, as part of the annual Joint Military Dialogue (JMD).
The delegation was headed by Lt-Gen Eng Isa Saif bin Ablan Al Mazrouei, Deputy Chief of Staff of the UAE Armed Forces, and Dr Colin H. Kahl, US Under-Secretary of Defence for Policy.
The JMD, held on December 15 and 16, was the main bilateral defence forum for advancing the UAE-US defence partnership, including reviewing shared security interests and discussing a wide range of strategic objectives for the relationship and challenges in the region.
The delegations discussed a broad range of regional and defence issues, including the current regional security situation, counterterrorism, international maritime security, and ways to enhance security cooperation between the two friendly countries.
ALSO READ:
The US praised the role of the UAE as a key partner in addressing regional challenges.
The parties agreed to move forward to promote this strategic partnership between the two countries as a partnership based on the priorities of joint interests.
Dubai Ruler and President Faustin-Archange Touadera discuss boosting bilateral relations and cooperation
Government3 days ago
The country had ranked first in the world in 152 development and economic indicators
Government4 days ago
Citizens, residents can obtain flexible, temporary or part-time work when applying in the federal entities and private companies
Government4 days ago
Federal government employees to work on Fridays from 7:30am till 12pm
Government4 days ago
UNPSA is most prestigious global award in the field of public service
Government4 days ago
Full-time private sector, federal government employees are entitled to a gratuity of 21 days' basic salary for each year of the first five years of employment
Government4 days ago
UAE and Israel to boost bilateral cooperation; contribute to the consolidation of stability, security and development in region.
Government4 days ago
Starting from 2022, federal govt and private sector employees can work for a maximum of eight hours a day, with compensation for working overtime.
Government4 days ago