UAE-Turkish ties: President Recep Tayyip Erdogan leaves after two-day state visit

Published: Wed 16 Feb 2022, 8:05 AM

President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, left Abu Dhabi today, after a two-day state visit to the UAE.

The Turkish president was seen off at the Presidential Terminal of Abu Dhabi International Airport, by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, and a number of officials.