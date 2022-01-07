UAE: Tune into Abu Dhabi Police’s radio programme on community topics

The move covers all government insurance schemes, including Saada
Government1 week ago
Abu Dhabi Police will broadcast a new radio programme ‘Beladona Amanah’ (our country is our responsibility) to discuss community topics and its services.
While topics like road safety and cybersecurity will be discussed, police also aim to highlight its services and efforts to maintain the emirate’s leading position as the world’s safest city.
The programme will be broadcast every Friday, starting today, at 2pm on Abu Dhabi FM, including via app available at Apple App Store or Google Play Store.
ALSO READ:
The move covers all government insurance schemes, including Saada
Government1 week ago
From January 1, 2022, Sharjah will implement the new four-day work schedule
Government1 week ago
The decision comes into effect on January 1, 2022
Government1 week ago
Central Bank issues clarification to raise awareness on decriminalisation of bounced cheques and penalties
Government1 week ago
Sheikh Mohammed received Costa Rican president in UAE and the leaders announced measures to strengthen strategic partnership
Government1 week ago
Authorities shorten process to help employers
Government1 week ago
The new operating hours are effective from Monday, January 3, 2022
Government1 week ago
The new working hours are effective from Monday, January 3, 2022
Government1 week ago