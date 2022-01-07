UAE: Tune into Abu Dhabi Police’s radio programme on community topics

The programme will be broadcast every Friday, starting today, at 2pm

by A Staff Reporter Published: Fri 7 Jan 2022, 10:32 AM

Abu Dhabi Police will broadcast a new radio programme ‘Beladona Amanah’ (our country is our responsibility) to discuss community topics and its services.

While topics like road safety and cybersecurity will be discussed, police also aim to highlight its services and efforts to maintain the emirate’s leading position as the world’s safest city.

The programme will be broadcast every Friday, starting today, at 2pm on Abu Dhabi FM, including via app available at Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

