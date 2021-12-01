UAE to send delegation to Iran soon: Dr Anwar Gargash

New UAE drug law: Treatment for first-time offenders; deportation, tougher penalties clarified
The UAE would soon send a delegation to Iran as part of efforts to improve ties with Tehran, a senior Emirati official said on Tuesday.
“I hope that it is sooner the better and all our friends are aware of it,” Dr Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, told reporters in Paris when asked if a UAE delegation would hold talks in Tehran.
“There is a recognition by the Iranians that they need to rebuild bridges with the Gulf. We are picking that up positively,” he said.
The UAE will not stop Lebanese from travelling to the country in a diplomatic row between Beirut and Gulf Arab states, he said.
Abu Dhabi would continue humanitarian support to Lebanon and did not want Lebanese citizens to suffer more due to the ongoing political and economic crisis in the country, he added.
He also said France will sign major contracts when President Emmanuel Macron visits Dubai on December 3. — Reuters
“I don’t want to spoil the Christmas present with the president,” said Gargash, when asked whether Abu Dhabi would purchase French-made Rafale fighter jets.
“This is an excellent relationship and various agreements will be signed. After the president’s visit the relationship will be broader in different areas.”
