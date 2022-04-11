UAE: Sheikh Mohammed announces plans to link payment systems across GCC

The summit will host more than 4,000 participants from 190 countries
Government2 weeks ago
The UAE Cabinet has adopted an agreement to link the payment systems of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries. No further details are available about the agreement.
This was among the several resolutions adopted on Monday during the Cabinet meeting chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.
The Cabinet also adopted unified standards to license family counseling professionals. “The goal is to … help families by providing the best specialists to provide advice,” Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.
The UAE will also set up coordination offices with its foreign missions in several countries to coordinate and support humanitarian work.
A federal strategy for digital economy has been adopted as well.
ALSO READ:
The summit will host more than 4,000 participants from 190 countries
Government2 weeks ago
The two leaders explored new avenues to strengthen bilateral relations between the UAE and Iraq.
Government2 weeks ago
'The start of commercial operations is an important milestone in our nation’s clean energy journey'
Government2 weeks ago
The leaders touched on the current situation in the global energy market in light of the Ukraine crisis
Government2 weeks ago
Ministry of Economy monitored and controlled prices for more than 200 products during the last nine months
Government2 weeks ago
No survivors have been found during the ongoing search operation.
Government2 weeks ago
Newly established Collective Labour Disputes Committee to examine collective labour disputes that involve 100 workers or more
Government2 weeks ago
Dubai Ruler chairs the last Cabinet meeting at Expo 2020
Government2 weeks ago