UAE: Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed visits Adihex 2021

The decree was issued by the President on Wednesday
Government2 weeks ago
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, visited the 18th International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (Adihex 2021) on Wednesday, which is being held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, ADNEC and will run till October 3.
Sheikh Mohamed was accompanied by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, as he toured the various pavilions and sections of exhibition, showcasing the latest equestrian and hunting products and technologies from different parts of the world.
Sheikh Mohamed said Adihex has become a key platform for promoting awareness on the importance of preserving heritage, especially among the youth. He thanked the organisers for their efforts in putting together a great show.
He underlined the importance of tangible and intangible cultural heritage as pillars of the Emirati national identity and of the society's coherence.
He referred to the efforts made by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan to preserve UAE's cultural heritage and his initiatives to protect human heritage.
The decree was issued by the President on Wednesday
Government2 weeks ago
The showroom director was summoned by Dubai Economy and told to stop the unlawful promotion.
Government2 weeks ago
Offering up to $100,000 per pilot, the fund aims to attract high-performing researchers, innovators, and entrepreneurs from various sectors
Government2 weeks ago
The museum will form a part of Abu Dhabi’s growing network of cultural institutions.
Government3 weeks ago
The princess was the sister of the late King Hassan II.
Government3 weeks ago
Earlier, Sheikh Dr. Sultan had issued directives to hike the wages of retired officers from Dh10,000 to Dh17,500.
Government4 weeks ago
Campbell advised organisations against going into crisis management mode without ascertaining the existence of a crisis.
Government4 weeks ago
Some of them are serving in the Cabinet for the first time, while others are taking on new roles.
Government1 month ago