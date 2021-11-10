UAE: Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed lauds Abu Dhabi's ‘Bike City’ title

Calls recognition as another sporting achievement for UAE.

By Wam Published: Wed 10 Nov 2021, 1:04 PM

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has said that Abu Dhabi's 'Bike City’ title is a new global recognition added to the UAE's sporting achievements

Expressing his happiness with this achievement, Sheikh Mohamed said: "Our top priorities are to promote sport and wellness, ensuring society can safely and conveniently lead a healthier lifestyle."

Sheikh Mohamed congratulated those responsible for this achievement as well as cycling fans in the country, who have contributed to strengthening the stature of the UAE in this sport among other sports.

Abu Dhabi is the 20th city that came among the most prominent global destinations in cycling that won this prestigious world title. The Union Cycliste Internationale granting this title to Abu Dhabi is an affirmation of its long-term commitment to the Union's strategy in providing opportunities to practice this sport for all and also in appreciation to the emirate's role in this field.