UAE rolls out new method to create world's most vibrant economy

Emirati people deserve the best and most efficient government, Sheikh Mohammed says

By Wam Published: Tue 19 Apr 2022, 9:57 PM

Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, the government will roll out a new methodology of action and launch major transformative projects to drive the creation of the world's most vibrant economy.

The meetings were attended by 70 ministers and officials from over 40 federal government entities.

Sheikh Mohammed said, "Today, the UAE Government launched the new methodology for federal government work, which focuses on short-term transformational projects and gives greater authorities to federal ministries, guided by the 'Principles of the 50' in paving its new government path."

The UAE is seeing a rapid growth phase, he added, noting that the world is experiencing unprecedented geopolitical and technological shifts, and that successful countries will be quickest in adapting to these developments.

The Dubai Ruler stressed that the modern government work model is different from that from ten years ago, as well as what is expected from ministers, noting that the Emirati people deserve the best and most efficient government.

Several sessions were held to discuss major projects aimed at supporting the efforts of ministers and federal authorities in drafting plans, presenting proposals for major projects in vital sectors and linking them to national priorities, in a way that would benefit the UAE community, improve the government’s readiness for the future, and help achieve the 'UAE Centennial 2071'.

During the launch of the sessions, Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, said the new methodology will boost the UAE’s regional and global excellence and leadership.