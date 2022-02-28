UAE: Private sector firms to get incentives for supporting Emiratisation

He was seen off by Sheikh Mansour
The UAE will classify private sector firms to support the government’s Emiratisation objectives, it was announced on Monday.
The country’s Cabinet has approved a policy which provides incentives to companies that support employment of Emiratis.
This came as His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, chaired a Cabinet meeting on Monday.
Taking to Twitter, Sheikh Mohammed said the Cabinet also approved a Dh12-billion budget for housing loans as part of the Sheikh Zayed programme.
“The citizen will always remain a priority for the UAE government. The government’s role is to provide a better life for citizens as the country achieves rapid growth,” he added.
