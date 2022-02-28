UAE: Private sector firms to get incentives for supporting Emiratisation

Photo- @HHShkMohd/Twitter

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 28 Feb 2022, 4:43 PM

The UAE will classify private sector firms to support the government’s Emiratisation objectives, it was announced on Monday.

The country’s Cabinet has approved a policy which provides incentives to companies that support employment of Emiratis.

This came as His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, chaired a Cabinet meeting on Monday.

Taking to Twitter, Sheikh Mohammed said the Cabinet also approved a Dh12-billion budget for housing loans as part of the Sheikh Zayed programme.

“The citizen will always remain a priority for the UAE government. The government’s role is to provide a better life for citizens as the country achieves rapid growth,” he added.

