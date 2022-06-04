UAE President visits Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid

The leaders say citizens are the centre of the national development drive

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed meets Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid in Dubai.

The President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, visited His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, as part of his fraternal visits and consultations with the rulers of the Emirates.

Earlier on the day, the UAE President also visited Their Highnesses Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain; Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah and Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah.

During the meeting with the Dubai Ruler, which took place at Zabeel Palace, both the leaders wished continued welfare, development and progress for the nation. They also reviewed a number of issues related to enhancing the comprehensive development drive that the country is witnessing.

Affirming that the UAE is forging ahead with confident steps towards delivering the future for its people and generations to come, the leaders stressed that the UAE citizens are the mainstay of the national development drive. They underlined that ensuring their quality of life, social welfare and economic well-being, fulfilling their ambitions, investing in their capabilities and unleashing their potential across various sectors will remain on top of the UAE national priorities.

In this respect, they noted that late Sheikh Zayed and late Sheikh Rashid had dedicated their lives to serving their homeland and fulfilling the ambitions of their people. They affirmed that nation-building and ensuring a decent life for the UAE people were at the heart of the Founding Fathers' concerns out of their solid belief in the vital role played by the UAE citizens in ensuring sustainable development and preserving national gains.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council; Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance; Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; Lt-General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; and other officials.