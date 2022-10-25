UAE President receives phone call from Hungarian PM

The leaders discuss ways to enhance economic cooperation between the nations and create an ideal environment for investors

By Wam Published: Tue 25 Oct 2022, 9:03 PM

The President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, received a phone call from Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán on Tuesday.

The conversation addressed the bilateral ties between the UAE and Hungary and ways of strengthening them in all areas, most notably in trade, energy, renewable energy and technology, as part of an economic cooperation programme signed by the two friendly countries in February 2022.

The two sides also discussed the importance of taking advantage of promising opportunities to attract investments, under the framework of an agreement aimed at protecting and attracting investments signed in July 2021, to enhance their economic cooperation and create an ideal environment for investors that motivates business initiatives and sustainable economic development.

This year, the UAE and Hungary jointly launched an Economic Cooperation Programme to improve their cooperation in trade, investment, water resources management, renewable energy, technology, education and other vital areas.

Sheikh Mohamed and Orbán also exchanged views on several regional and international issues of mutual concern.