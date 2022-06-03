UAE President meets Rulers of Sharjah, Ajman

‘Dubai Centre for Family Businesses’ will be established as a central entity to provide all services
The President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, visited the Rulers of Sharjah and Ajman on Friday.
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed visted His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, at Al Badi Palace in Sharjah while he met His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council, and Ruler of Ajman at the Ajman Ruler's Court.
The visits were part of the fraternal visits that the President is keen to continue to his brothers Their Highnesses, members of the Supreme Council and Rulers of the Emirates.
During the meeting, the leaders exchanged fraternal talks and dealt with a number of issues related to the affairs of the country and its citizens. They prayed for further progress of the homeland and prosperity of its people.
They praised the role of the UAE's Founding Leaders, highlighting the efforts of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in driving the country's renaissance forward and adding to its achievements.
The leaders also affirmed that the UAE leadership is keen on enhancing the quality of life in the UAE, as well as empowering Emirati citizens, and ensuring decent living conditions for them. They affirmed that citizens will always be the UAE's top priority and are at the heart of its sustainable development goals, as well as its current and future plans and programmes.
