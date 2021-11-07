UAE: President issues federal decrees on National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority

The President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has issued a federal decree appointing Ali Saeed Al Neyadi as Chairman of the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority, at the grade of Minister.

Sheikh Khalifa also issued a federal decree appointing Obaid Rashid Al Hussan Al Shamsi as the Vice-Chairman of the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority, at the grade of Under-Secretary.

His Highness also issued a federal decree appointing Ali Rashid Al Neyadi as the Authority’s Director-General at the grade of Under-Secretary.