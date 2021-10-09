UAE President issues decree to adopt 10 principles for next 50 years

The showroom director was summoned by Dubai Economy and told to stop the unlawful promotion.
Government2 weeks ago
The President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has issued decree No. 15 for 2021 on the adoption of UAE’s 10 principles for the next 50 years.
The decree stipulates that all ministries, federal and local government authorities, and institutions in the country should adhere to these principles and use them as guidelines in all their directives and decisions, as well as work on the principles’ implementation through their plans and strategies.
The principles were announced by UAE leaders last month and billed as the basis for governing the country's future over the next 50 years.
These principles will be the core guidelines for all UAE’s institutions to strengthen the union, build a sustainable economy, harness all possible resources to build a more prosperous society, foster positive regional and global relations to achieve national goals, and support peace and stability across the world.
They are as follows:
ALSO READ:
>> Full text: UAE's 'Principles of the 50' to guide country in new era
The showroom director was summoned by Dubai Economy and told to stop the unlawful promotion.
Government2 weeks ago
Offering up to $100,000 per pilot, the fund aims to attract high-performing researchers, innovators, and entrepreneurs from various sectors
Government2 weeks ago
He toured the various pavilions, showcasing the latest equestrian and hunting products from different parts of the world.
Government3 weeks ago
The museum will form a part of Abu Dhabi’s growing network of cultural institutions.
Government3 weeks ago
The princess was the sister of the late King Hassan II.
Government3 weeks ago
Earlier, Sheikh Dr. Sultan had issued directives to hike the wages of retired officers from Dh10,000 to Dh17,500.
Government4 weeks ago
Campbell advised organisations against going into crisis management mode without ascertaining the existence of a crisis.
Government4 weeks ago
Some of them are serving in the Cabinet for the first time, while others are taking on new roles.
Government1 month ago