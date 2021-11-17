UAE: Over 1,700 commercial disputes settled amicably out of court in Abu Dhabi

'Consolidating the values of tolerance and promoting reconciliation efforts in settlement of disputes'

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Wed 17 Nov 2021, 12:14 PM Last updated: Wed 17 Nov 2021, 12:16 PM

More than 1,700 commercial disputes in Abu Dhabi have been settled amicably by the mediation and conciliation officials -- without going to courts -- over a period of nine months.

The latest statistical report of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department’s Mediation and Conciliation Centres said from January to September 2021, the total number of civil and commercial disputes that reached these centres across Abu Dhabi were 9,388 disputes, while the number of cases handled and settled was 8,670 with a conciliation rate of about 21 percent totaling 1,794 disputes.

The report shows that the number of disputes resolved in Abu Dhabi region were 6,120 cases out of which 1,245 were concluded through conciliation.

In Al Ain region, a total of 2,419 disputes were recorded, of which 516 were resolved through conciliation between the disputing parties. In the region of Al Dhafra, the number of disputes reached 134with 33 cases settled out of court.

Yousef Saeed Al Abri, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) has stressed that consolidating the values of tolerance and promoting reconciliation efforts and amicable settlement of disputes is an essential part of the Judicial Department's objectives to promote supportive initiatives to ensure the stability and cohesion of society.

Al Abri highlighted the efforts made in the mediation and conciliation centres within the Judicial Department, where serious efforts are made according to an advanced methodology and mechanism that adopts best practices and innovative methods to try to reach amicable settlements of civil, commercial and real estate disputes, and settle them through reconciliation without the need to refer them before the relevant courts.

