UAE new law: Tough stance on bullying, fake news, online harassment

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince extends his congratulations on the occasion of Oman National Day.
New laws regarding cyber-crimes and combatting online harassment, bullying and fake news will become effective January 2, 2022, the Government Media Office said Saturday.
It is one of the first comprehensive legal frameworks in the region to address concerns raised by online technologies and their applications and abuse.
His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, approved a wide-ranging reform of the country’s legal system, which aims to strengthen economic, investment and commercial opportunities.
Over 40 laws are included in the changes, which together represent the largest legal reform in the nation’s 50-year history.
The cyber-crimes law aims to enhance community protection from online crimes committed through the use of networks and information technology platforms.
The laws hope to better protect public sector websites and databases and combat the spread of rumours and ‘fake news’, safeguarding against electronic fraud and preserving personal privacy and rights.
