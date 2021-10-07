UAE: New federal authority to merge three entities

The showroom director was summoned by Dubai Economy and told to stop the unlawful promotion.
Government2 weeks ago
A new federal authority established on Wednesday will merge three entities.
The UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, issued a decree to establish the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security.
Listen to this story and more on the 8@8 with David Light podcast
The new authority merges the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Federal Customs Authority, and the General Authority for Ports, Borders and Free Zones Security.
The authority is responsible for regulating the affairs of citizenship, passports, entry and residence of foreigners in the country, promoting ports, borders and free zones' security, raising their efficiency and readiness, as well as organising and managing customs work in the country in accordance with global standards.
The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security shall be responsible for proposing and preparing policies, strategies and legislation related to identity and citizenship affairs, passports, entry and residence of foreigners, customs and port security along with proceeding with the relevant approvals from the Cabinet.
It will also work on establishing, developing and updating the population registry and personal data system in the country and manage it in accordance with the best practices, as well as setting up systems, programmes and procedures to ensure the issuance of identity cards to all citizens and residents of the country.
(with inputs from Wam)
The showroom director was summoned by Dubai Economy and told to stop the unlawful promotion.
Government2 weeks ago
Offering up to $100,000 per pilot, the fund aims to attract high-performing researchers, innovators, and entrepreneurs from various sectors
Government2 weeks ago
He toured the various pavilions, showcasing the latest equestrian and hunting products from different parts of the world.
Government3 weeks ago
The museum will form a part of Abu Dhabi’s growing network of cultural institutions.
Government3 weeks ago
The princess was the sister of the late King Hassan II.
Government3 weeks ago
Earlier, Sheikh Dr. Sultan had issued directives to hike the wages of retired officers from Dh10,000 to Dh17,500.
Government4 weeks ago
Campbell advised organisations against going into crisis management mode without ascertaining the existence of a crisis.
Government4 weeks ago
Some of them are serving in the Cabinet for the first time, while others are taking on new roles.
Government1 month ago