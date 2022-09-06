UAE: Ministry of Education to stop accepting eDirham payments from next month

The decision will come into force on October 10

The Ministry of Education in the UAE announced on Tuesday that it will stop using the eDirham system on October 10, 2022.

The system was previously being used as a method of payment for the ministry's services.

The authority confirmed that instead of the eDirham system, customers can pay government service fees using international payment options accepted in the country.

