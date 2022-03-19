UAE keen to strengthen cooperation with Syria: Sheikh Mohamed

On Fridays, they will remain open from 9am to 12 noon
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received Syrian Bashar Al Assad in Abu Dhabi on Friday.
The Syrian President’s visit to the UAE comes within the framework of the two countries' keenness to continue consultation and coordination on various issues of interest.
Sheikh Mohamed expressed his wishes that this visit will pave the way for goodness, peace and stability to prevail in Syria and the entire region. Sheikh Mohamed was briefed by Bashar Al Assad on the latest developments in Syria.
The leaders reviewed the fraternal relations between the two nations, and the prospects of fostering cooperation and joint coordination to achieve their common interests and contribute to the consolidation of security, stability and peace in the Arab region and the Middle East.
During the meeting, the two sides discussed a number of issues of interest and emphasised on preserving the territorial integrity of Syria and the withdrawal of foreign forces from the country, in addition to providing political and humanitarian support for Syria and its people to reach a peaceful solution to all the besetting challenges.
Sheikh Mohamed stressed that Syria is a fundamental pillar of Arab security, and that the UAE is keen to strengthen cooperation with it to achieve the aspirations of the brotherly Syrian people towards stability and development.
They reviewed the two countries' position on all regional and international issues and developments of common interest.
The Syrian President was seen off at Al Bateen Airport by Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed.
