UAE Golden Jubilee: Fujairah Ruler pardons 107 prisoners

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation demanded the immediate and unconditional release of embassy staff.
Government5 days ago
His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, has ordered the release of 107 prisoners from punitive and correctional institutions in Fujairah, ahead of the UAE's 50th National Day.
The inmates of various nationalities were selected based on good conduct and behaviour.
The gesture is part of Sheikh Hamad's desire to give prisoners an opportunity to start a new life and bring joy to their families.
Major General Mohammed Ahmed bin Ghanem Al Kaabi, Commander-in-Chief of Fujairah Police, extended his thanks and appreciation to the Fujairah Ruler, expressing his hope that this gesture will give the pardoned prisoners a chance to get back to their families and reintegrate positively into society.
Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation demanded the immediate and unconditional release of embassy staff.
Government5 days ago
Leaders exchange views on regional and international issues
Government5 days ago
The leaders exchanged views on the latest regional and global developments
Government5 days ago
AI system also makes roads safer by reducing response time in reaching accident spots or emergencies
Government5 days ago
Legal measures will be taken against the owners of closed offices who resume business
Government5 days ago
The first session will begin with the election of observers, followed by the formation of various committees.
Government6 days ago
Silver coin with value of Dh500 issued on the occasion of the country's Golden Jubilee
Government6 days ago
Abu Dhabi Crown Prince extends his congratulations on the occasion of Oman National Day.
Government1 week ago