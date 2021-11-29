UAE Golden Jubilee: Fujairah Ruler pardons 107 prisoners

Gesture part of Sheikh Hamad's desire to give prisoners an opportunity to start a new life and bring joy to their families

Wam

By Wam Published: Mon 29 Nov 2021, 4:10 PM

His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, has ordered the release of 107 prisoners from punitive and correctional institutions in Fujairah, ahead of the UAE's 50th National Day.

The inmates of various nationalities were selected based on good conduct and behaviour.

The gesture is part of Sheikh Hamad's desire to give prisoners an opportunity to start a new life and bring joy to their families.

Major General Mohammed Ahmed bin Ghanem Al Kaabi, Commander-in-Chief of Fujairah Police, extended his thanks and appreciation to the Fujairah Ruler, expressing his hope that this gesture will give the pardoned prisoners a chance to get back to their families and reintegrate positively into society.