UAE Golden Jubilee: 50% discount on traffic fines announced in another Emirate

The UAE will celebrate 50 years of its Union on December 2

Photo: Wam

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 16 Nov 2021, 1:43 PM Last updated: Tue 16 Nov 2021, 2:18 PM

After Ajman, motorists in Sharjah will get a 50 per cent discount on traffic fines. They can get their vehicle impoundment orders and traffic points cancelled as well.

Residents can avail of the discount between November 21, 2021, and January 31, 2022.

The initiative is part of the Emirate's celebrations of the UAE's Golden Jubilee.

Authorities in Ajman had announced a 50 per cent off on fines registered before November 14. Drivers can avail of the discounts from November 21 to December 31.

The UAE will celebrate 50 years of its Union on December 2. Nation-wide events and celebrations have been announced to mark the milestone event.

ALSO READ: