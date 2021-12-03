UAE, France sign major deals as President Macron meets Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed

Florence Parly, French Armed Forces Minister, tweeted about an agreement reached over the purchase of 80 Rafale fighter jets by the UAE.

Reuters file

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Fri 3 Dec 2021, 3:18 PM

The UAE and France have signed major deals, including the order of Rafale fighter jets, on Friday to further strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries.

The deals were inked during the official visit of French President Emmanuel Macron to the UAE. Macron visited Expo 2020 Dubai where he was welcomed by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

“In addition to the 80 Rafales, the United Arab Emirates have signed a contract for the acquisition of 12 Caracal helicopters, fully produced and assembled at the Airbus Helicopters industrial site in Marignane. This is excellent news which will perpetuate hundreds of jobs in France.”

An official confirmation on the deals is expected shortly from the UAE authorities.

In September, Sheikh Mohamed met Macron in Paris where both the leaders had discussed newer opportunities of cooperation.