UAE, France sign major deals as President Macron meets Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed

Gesture part of Sheikh Hamad's desire to give prisoners an opportunity to start a new life and bring joy to their families
Government3 days ago
The UAE and France have signed major deals, including the order of Rafale fighter jets, on Friday to further strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries.
The deals were inked during the official visit of French President Emmanuel Macron to the UAE. Macron visited Expo 2020 Dubai where he was welcomed by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.
Florence Parly, French Armed Forces Minister, tweeted about an agreement reached over the purchase of 80 Rafale fighter jets by the UAE.
“In addition to the 80 Rafales, the United Arab Emirates have signed a contract for the acquisition of 12 Caracal helicopters, fully produced and assembled at the Airbus Helicopters industrial site in Marignane. This is excellent news which will perpetuate hundreds of jobs in France.”
ALSO READ:
An official confirmation on the deals is expected shortly from the UAE authorities.
In September, Sheikh Mohamed met Macron in Paris where both the leaders had discussed newer opportunities of cooperation.
Gesture part of Sheikh Hamad's desire to give prisoners an opportunity to start a new life and bring joy to their families
Government3 days ago
Dubai Ruler meets members of Dubai Media Council on sidelines of Arab Journalism Award ceremony
Government4 days ago
Over 40 changes were announced in rules pertaining to personal protection, criminal law, data protection, fake news, and copyright rules
Government4 days ago
New law to become effective from January 2, 2022
Government5 days ago
The legislative amendment aims to enhance community protection from online crimes
Government5 days ago
The raft of new laws and legislative amendments came during the Year of the 50th
Government5 days ago
Dh10,000 fine, imprisonment for indecent assault
Government5 days ago
Laws gives courts powers to confiscate devices, software, content or other means used in the pursuit of a crime
Government5 days ago