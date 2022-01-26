UAE: FNC condemns Houthi terror attacks on Abu Dhabi civilian facilities

'These attacks pose a big threat to the security of Arab nations and their unity, in addition to posing threat to the international peace and security.

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Wed 26 Jan 2022, 11:49 AM Last updated: Wed 26 Jan 2022, 11:50 AM

The Federal National Council (FNC) has strongly condemned the terrorist attacks carried out by the Houthi militia on civilian areas and facilities in Abu Dhabi last week which left three people dead and six injured.

During the FNC meeting on Wednesday, Saqr Ghobash, the FNC Speaker denounced the "cowardly terrorist attacks” carried out by the Houthi militia group, stressing that these attacks pose a big threat to the security of Arab nations and their unity, in addition to posing threat to the international peace and security.

“The FNC always affirms its endless and permanent support for the UAE’s rational leadership in order to preserve the safety of citizens and the security of our vital facilities. We praise the major role played by the UAE Armed Forces in confronting terrorist attacks and defending the nation,” he said.

Gobash also expressed the FNC's appreciation for all the support expressed by different countries across the world in condemning these terrorist attacks, which showed their solidarity and standing with the UAE in taking all means to defend its land and the safety of its citizens and residents.

Last week, suspected drone attacks on two civilian facilities in Abu Dhabi by Yemen-based Houthi militants left three people dead and six injured.

One fire caused an explosion in three Adnoc fuel tankers in Mussafah. Another minor fire broke out in the new construction area of the Abu Dhabi International Airport.

On January 24, the UAE intercepted and destroyed two ballistic missiles fired by Houthi terror group towards the country early Monday morning. The Ministry of Defence confirmed that the attack on January 24 did not result in any casualties.

