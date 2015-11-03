'UAE flag a story of pride and allegiance'

At the Kite Beach, Dubai.

Dubai - People from all walks of life joined in for the celebrations.

By Staff Reporter Published: Tue 3 Nov 2015, 11:00 PM Last updated: Thu 26 Nov 2015, 2:19 PM

The nation celebrated Flag Day on Tuesday was patriotism and reverence.

People from all walks of life joined in for the celebrations.

Shaikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, hoisted the UAE flag at the Dubai Police Academy.Major-General Khamis Mattar Al Mazeina, Commander-in-Chief of the Dubai Police, and other top police officials were present at the ceremony.

Promotes wise vision

In Abu Dhabi, Shaikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Foreign Minister attended a ceremony to hoist the UAE national flag at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Shaikh Abdullah described the day as an occasion dear to the hearts of all Emiratis, reflects national values and promotes the wise vision of the country's leaders.

"Despite all challenges that we are facing, we see how mature the UAE has become and the noble initiative of nationals and expatriates to raise the UAE flag to recall the efforts made by the late Shaikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and the other founding fathers," the UAE foreign minister added.

United behind wise leadership

Shaikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Culture, Youth and Community Development, hoisted the flag at the ministry headquarters in the Capital.

He said the ministry's flag campaign celebrations this year carries significant meanings, which are reflected in its events and programmes.

Shaikh Nahyan attended performances by the military band of the Abu Dhabi Police College and a national operetta presented by the students of Bait Al Maqdes School.

He explained that the people and residents of the UAE stand united behind their wise leadership under the flag of the UAE, reflecting one of the manifestations of unity and reinforcing one's noble values and pride to the land and its leaders.

Shaikh Nahyan further launched the ministry's initiative Plant your Flag, which allows all the people, residents and guests of the UAE to participate in the Flag Day celebrations through the Internet and social media websites, in addition to launching the hashtag #OurflagOurpride along with the official flag website on the Internet.

Renewal of loyalty

The flag is a symbol of our glory and union, Essa Al Maidoor, Deputy Director of the Dubai Municipality (DM), said while hoisting the national flag at the headquarters of DM in the presence of its employees and customers.

"The Flag Day is a renewal of loyalty to the country's leadership and belonging to our dear homeland," said Al Maidoor.

The UAE's flag is a story of pride, belonging, allegiance and devotion, he added.

The flag devotes values of national unity that has pitched the name of the UAE in the front line worldwide, he said.

On celebrating the Flag Day, the Emirati people remember the comprehensive empowerment march being led by the President, His Highness Shaikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and his brother His Highness Shaikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, alongside their brothers their Highnesses members of the Supreme Council and Rulers of the emirates, leading the country to the top positions in the world, Al Maidoor added.

Thanks to such a march, the UAE presents one of the best examples of civilisation and human advancement in terms of respecting human rights, its basic freedoms, respecting justice and judiciary, maintaining equality among human being; locals or residents alike, regardless of their religion, nationality, race, and language.

Largest 'Lego Flag'

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) took part in a nation-wide Flag Day celebrations in line with the ongoing response to the national initiative launched by His Highness Shaikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, in 2012.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the RTA, hoisted the state flag at the entrance of the Union Metro Station in the presence of CEOs, Directors, and employees of the RTA as well as scores of Dubai Metro riders. Al Tayer also put the last lego piece of an artistic design replicating the UAE flag at the Union Metro Station, comprising 146 thousand pieces of Lego which makes it the largest 'Lego Flag' globally.

Other events on the day included wrapping six public transport means in the UAE flag; comprising three buses of different designs, in addition to one abra, one water taxi, and one Dubai Ferry.

Also, 45 taxis were also wrapped in the UAE flag, and 20 thousand brochures with enclosed models of UAE flag were distributed at metro and bus stations to raise public awareness of how to properly use the flag.

Fujairah high on patriotism

Patriotic feelings gripped Fujairah when all senior officers, departmental directors and personnel of the Fujairah Police gathered at Fujairah Police Department's headquarters to mark the Flag Day.

The UAE flag with the four Pan-Arab colours - red, green, white and black - was hoisted by the deputy commander in chief of the Fujairah Police Brigadier Mohammed bin Nayea Al Tinaiji at a ceremony held at12 noon with the UAE national anthem playing in the background.

The celebration included a play staged by the children of Al Bahr Kindergarten on how people devote themselves to the country.

Saeed Mohammed Al Hassani, acting Head of the Media and Public Relations Section at the Fujairah Police, delivered a speech on the occasion.

He added that the flag symbolises the national identity of the country and the countrymen, and indicates the unity and cohesion of the people and their strong love for the country.

Festivities at Global Village

The 20th season of Global Village saw a two-in-one celebration on Tuesday with the Flag Day coinciding with the opening day of the family entertainment and cultural destination in the region.

The CEO of Global Village, Ahmad Hussain bin Essa, and team gathered in front of the management building to hoist the flag. "We proudly raise the UAE flag today in expression of our national unity and recognition of the wise leadership of the country. This is an act that shows our loyalty and sense of belonging to the UAE, said Ahmad Hussain bin Essa, CEO of Global Village.

reporters@khaleejtimes.com



Students from the Dubai Police Kindergarden paraded in costumes and carried flags as part of the Flag Day celebration at the Kite Beach in Dubai on Tuesday, November 3, 2015.

PAINTING THE CITY GREEN, BLACK ... at Creek Park, Dubai.

Dubai police during the National Flag day celebrations at creek park in Dubai on Tuesday 03, November, 2015.

The staff of al Montazah park are showing the UAE flag that is made with holding several cards to celebrate the UAE flag day in Sharjah on Tuesday- Photo by M.Sajjad

Girls in flag colours at the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Community Development in Abu Dhabi.