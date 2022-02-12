UAE: Federal National Council celebrates its golden jubilee

The amendments will safeguard employee rights in a flexible, adaptive and efficient labour market
The Federal National Council (FNC) - one of the five federal authorities of the UAE - celebrated its golden jubilee on Saturday.
Throughout its journey, the house has been exerting tremendous efforts to increase citizens’ participation in the decision-making process, and consolidate the values of loyalty, belonging and national cohesion, under the significant support of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and other UAE leaders.
The 50th anniversary of the founding of the house comes as it continues its role and activities in contributing to the country's plans and national strategies, implementing the political empowerment programme which was launched by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan in 2005, which embodies the deep belief and firm confidence in expanding the frameworks of political participation and enabling representatives of the people of individual emirates to be active participants in the country’s journey towards its future in the next 50 years, leading to the UAE Centennial 2071.
The 40-member FNC has achieved many successes both internally and externally through exercising its constitutional powers aimed at modernizing and developing the legislative environment, discussing issues that have a direct relationship to the affairs of the country and its citizens.
Over the course of 17 legislative chapters, 640 sessions were held, during which 630 drafts law and seven constitutional amendments were approved.
Lawmakers also discussed 335 general topics, asked 975 questions, and signed 47 memoranda of cooperation with regional and international parliaments.
The FNC's 17th legislative chapter began on November 14, 2019 and the members of the FNC unanimously elected Saqr Ghobash as the 10th Speaker of the Council.
