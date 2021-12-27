UAE extends $2 million grant to Costa Rica in flood response

Sheikh Mohammed received Costa Rican president in UAE and the leaders announced measures to strengthen strategic partnership

The UAE announced a $2 million non-reimbursable grant to build capacity in the National Emergency Commission of Costa Rica to address flooding throughout the country. This comes against the backdrop of two previous aid flights sent by the UAE to Costa Rica carrying critical medical supplies to mitigate the impact of Covid-19.

The decision follows a meeting between His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and Carlos Alvarado Quesada, President of Costa Rica, during the latter’s UAE visit from December 5 to 7.

Quesada was joined by a delegation of Costa Rican ministers and other high-level officials.

During the bilateral meeting, the leaders announced the continuation of efforts to strengthen the Strategic Partnership to promote political dialogue, cooperation, trade, and investment, which will nurture bilateral relations in the years to come.

The leaders also discussed recent flooding in Costa Rica, which produced severe destruction in various areas, noting the importance of humanitarian aid and cooperation in assisting families in need as they confront challenges posed by climate change and the Covid-19 pandemic.

Commenting on the announcement, Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, stated: "The UAE stands ready to support Costa Rica by providing development assistance to build stronger and more resilient systems in responding to the devastating impact of climate change. As an extension of our humanitarian and developmental approach, which emphasizes the promotion of stability and prosperity, the UAE is honoured to work with its international partners to support vulnerable communities in meeting their essential needs."