UAE expresses solidarity with Nigeria, offers condolences over victims of oil refinery explosion

Dozens were killed in the blast

By Wam Published: Mon 25 Apr 2022, 3:28 PM

The UAE has expressed its condolences and solidarity with the Federal Republic of Nigeria after oil refinery explosion in the southeast of the country killed dozens.

In a statement on Monday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the government and people of Nigeria, and to the victims’ families and relatives.

