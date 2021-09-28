UAE: Emiratis in Sharjah Police to get minimum Dh17,500 salary

The decree was issued by the President on Wednesday
The Sharjah Ruler has approved Dh17,500 as the minimum salary of all Emiratis working with the emirate's police force.
Earlier, His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, had issued directives to hike the wages of retired officers from Dh10,000 to Dh17,500.
While announcing the hike then, he'd said: "We can't leave these loyal officers in such low standard of living."
He added that financial difficulties or debts of the retirees will also be looked into.
"We will also compensate them for the material suffering they went through during the last period. I will deal with their problems and debts, and this file is in front of me now and I will start working on it."
