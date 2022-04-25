UAE: Dh6.5 million grant announced for fishermen in Ajman

Arbeleche received the award from Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum
Government
Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, has ordered the disbursement of Dh6.5 million to fishermen enrolled in the Ajman Co-operative Society for Fishermen.
The Ajman Ruler's gesture is meant to encourage citizens to practise the profession, help them overcome the obstacles they face, and ensure a decent life for them and their families.
Ahmed Ibrahim Al Ghamlassy, Chairman of the Ajman Crown Prince’s Office and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Society, stressed that the support will cover citizens who have fishing licences in Ajman and are members of the society.
Al Ghamlassy then lauded Sheikh Humaid’s support for fishermen and their families and his keenness to provide them with decent lives and advance the fishing profession.
The Board of Directors Chairman thanked the Ajman Ruler for his unlimited and ongoing support and many generous acts towards fishermen.
He also conveyed the greetings and appreciation of the society’s members to Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi and Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, for personally monitoring the missions and activities of fishermen in Ajman, achieving food security for nationals and residents, and providing the necessary support to promote the fishing profession.
