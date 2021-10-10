UAE: Dh50,000 fine for tampering with security cameras, signboards

The showroom director was summoned by Dubai Economy and told to stop the unlawful promotion.
Government2 weeks ago
Deliberately damaging or removing signboards and surveillance cameras is considered a crime that is punishable by imprisonment and a fine of not less than Dh50,000, the UAE’s Public Prosecution said on Saturday.
Listen to this story and more on the 8@8 with David Light podcast
The authority took to social media to explain Article 294 of the Federal Penal Code, which states that: “Whoever removes, breaks, or damages one of the machines, tools or signboards necessary for the prevention of accidents, or surveillance cameras — or whoever renders such items no longer good for use...— shall be sentenced to imprisonment for a duration not less than a year and a fine of not less than Dh50,000.”
ALSO READ:
Video: 300,000 cameras make Dubai 'one of the safest cities' in the world
Video: Surveillance cameras in UAE taxis, buses to boost safety
Sharjah: Over 11,300 cameras help police ensure safety
If a disaster arises from the crime, the violator shall face temporary imprisonment. “In all cases, the criminal shall be ordered to pay the amount of the damages caused,” state news agency WAM reported.
The Public Prosecution’s advisory was part of its ongoing campaign to raise awareness and promote a legal culture in the country.
The showroom director was summoned by Dubai Economy and told to stop the unlawful promotion.
Government2 weeks ago
Offering up to $100,000 per pilot, the fund aims to attract high-performing researchers, innovators, and entrepreneurs from various sectors
Government2 weeks ago
He toured the various pavilions, showcasing the latest equestrian and hunting products from different parts of the world.
Government3 weeks ago
The museum will form a part of Abu Dhabi’s growing network of cultural institutions.
Government3 weeks ago
The princess was the sister of the late King Hassan II.
Government3 weeks ago
Earlier, Sheikh Dr. Sultan had issued directives to hike the wages of retired officers from Dh10,000 to Dh17,500.
Government4 weeks ago
Campbell advised organisations against going into crisis management mode without ascertaining the existence of a crisis.
Government4 weeks ago
Some of them are serving in the Cabinet for the first time, while others are taking on new roles.
Government1 month ago