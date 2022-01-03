UAE condemns Houthi bid to target Saudi Arabia with bomb-laden drones

The permits can be renewed on a yearly basis
The UAE has expressed its strong denunciation and condemnation of the attempts by the Houthi militia to target the southern region of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with three drones carrying bombs, which were intercepted by Coalition forces.
In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC), the UAE considered this to be a dangerous escalation and cowardly act that threatens the security, safety, and lives of civilians and called for taking all necessary measures to protect civilians from Houthi threats.
The MoFAIC reaffirmed its solidarity with the Kingdom over these terrorist attacks and reiterated its stance against all threats to the Kingdom's security, stability, and the safety of its citizens and residents.
"The security of the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is indivisible, and any threat facing the Kingdom is considered a threat to the UAE's security and stability," the Ministry noted.
