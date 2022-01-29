UAE

UAE condemns attack on soldiers in Kech, Pakistan

Ministry also expressed its sincere condolences to the victims' families.

By Wam

Published: Sat 29 Jan 2022, 11:19 PM

The UAE has condemned the terrorist attack that targeted a security post in the Pakistani city of Kech, leading to the death and injury of several military personnel.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation emphasised that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its utter rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at destabilising security and stability in contravention of all human values and principles.

The Ministry also expressed its sincere condolences to the victims' families and wished the injured a speedy recovery.


