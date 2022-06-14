UAE condemns attack on Iraqi city of Erbil with booby-trapped drone

Minister says decisions regrading repayments of housing loans are taken by the Cabinet
The UAE has strongly condemned the attack targeting the city of Erbil in Iraqi Kurdistan with a booby-trapped drone.
In a statement, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation emphasised that the UAE expressed its strong condemnation and denunciation of these attacks that aim to destabilise security and stability in Iraq in flagrant violation of international law.
The ministry underscored the UAE's solidarity and stance with Iraq in the face of terrorism as it takes measures to protect its sovereignty, security and stability.
The statement also stressed the UAE’s keenness to ensure the security and stability of Iraq.
