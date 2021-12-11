UAE Cabinet amends food labelling policy, move will lead to financial saving of Dh1.4 billion for sectors

Decision makes colour-coded system of nutritional data in pre-packed food products optional for manufacturers

By Wam Published: Sat 11 Dec 2021, 8:43 PM

In line with the UAE government’s focus on supporting the performance and competitiveness of the industrial sector and easing procedures, the UAE Cabinet has amended the requirement for nutritional labelling under the standard No. UAE.S 5034: 2018 (Nutritional labelling of pre-packed products as traffic light colours) from mandatory to voluntary.

Under the standard, which was scheduled to become mandatory in early January 2022, manufacturers were required to provide a colour-coded system of nutritional data in all pre-packed food products.

The decision to amend the mandatory requirement will remove logistical challenges and financial burdens on manufacturers and suppliers. It will enhance the competitiveness of UAE products in the regional and global markets.

Omar Suwaina Al-Suwaidi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, highlighted the ministry’s aims of stimulating and empowering the UAE’s industrial sector, especially the food and beverage industry which is integral to the food security ecosystem in the UAE.

He noted that the optional implementation was undertaken in coordination between the National Committee for Food Sector Standards, and the ministry's strategic partners in the public and private sectors.

He noted that the shift to optional implementation will lead to an estimated financial saving of Dh1.4 billion across the sector by removing the need to modify the labels currently in use or in storage – the costs of which would ultimately be borne by the consumer.

He said: "This move is in line with the national strategy for industry and advanced technology to create a suitable and attractive business environment for local and international investors in the industrial sector, support the growth of national industries and enhance their regional and global competitiveness. In line with international best practices, the ministry has granted manufacturers the freedom to apply nutritional data specifications for products packaged in traffic light colours optionally."

He added that the ministry seeks to enhance investment opportunities in the food products sector, which is deemed a priority sector. This will improve the flow of food products, eliminate technical obstacles to trade, and remove additional costs on food products for consumers, which are all in line with international best practice.

The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology was also keen on acquiring the participation of the whole food and beverage sector, from local companies to international manufacturers based in the UAE, as part of its extensive study on the implications of the standard.