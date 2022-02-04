UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Food

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE announces joint defence operations with France amid attacks

The move follows the UAE’s interception of several drones fired at the country by Iran-supported Houthi militia

Lt-Gen. Saleh Al Ameri with French armed forces officers in Paris. — Courtesy: Twitter/MoD
Lt-Gen. Saleh Al Ameri with French armed forces officers in Paris. — Courtesy: Twitter/MoD
by

A Staff Reporter

Published: Fri 4 Feb 2022, 8:15 PM

The UAE’s Ministry of Defence announced the start of joint defence operations with France amid the recent terror attacks that have targeted the country.

A tweet by the ministry shows Lt.-Gen. Saleh Al Ameri, commander of joint operations at the UAE's Ministry of Defence, in a meeting with the French armed forces in Paris to discuss ways of cooperation.

ALSO READ:

The meeting follows the UAE’s interception of several drones fired at the country by Iran-supported Houthi militia in Yemen.

The ministry had issued a statement on Wednesday midnight saying it had destroyed three “hostile drones” that targeted the UAE at dawn. The interception, the ministry said, occurred “away from populated areas”.

reporters@khaleejtimes.com

A Staff Reporter

More news from Government