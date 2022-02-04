UAE announces joint defence operations with France amid attacks

The move follows the UAE’s interception of several drones fired at the country by Iran-supported Houthi militia

Lt-Gen. Saleh Al Ameri with French armed forces officers in Paris. — Courtesy: Twitter/MoD

by A Staff Reporter Published: Fri 4 Feb 2022, 8:15 PM

The UAE’s Ministry of Defence announced the start of joint defence operations with France amid the recent terror attacks that have targeted the country.

A tweet by the ministry shows Lt.-Gen. Saleh Al Ameri, commander of joint operations at the UAE's Ministry of Defence, in a meeting with the French armed forces in Paris to discuss ways of cooperation.

The meeting follows the UAE’s interception of several drones fired at the country by Iran-supported Houthi militia in Yemen.

The ministry had issued a statement on Wednesday midnight saying it had destroyed three “hostile drones” that targeted the UAE at dawn. The interception, the ministry said, occurred “away from populated areas”.

