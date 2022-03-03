UAE: AI transforming civilian life, ways of doing business, says cybersecurity official

Experts noted that the UAE has built a robust digital infrastructure powered by AI to provide services efficiently and effectively

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Thu 3 Mar 2022, 8:11 PM

Artificial intelligence (AI) has infiltrated practically every civilian industry imaginable and has changed the way people and businesses work, said Dr Mohamed Hamad Al Kuwaiti, head of cybersecurity for the UAE Government.

In his presentation on 'How artificial intelligence enables innovation in civilian life and military applications' on the second day of the International Defence Industry, Technology and Security Conference (IDITSC) on Thursday, Al Kuwaiti said AI was transforming the world, changing how decisions are being made, improving efficiency and raising major implications for the society.

“AI is based on the collection and analysis of huge amounts of data, which needs to be securely shared and stored at all times,” said Al Kuwaiti.

Mohamed Abdulhameed Al Askar, director-general, Abu Dhabi Digital Authority, said the government has transformed services into digital to ensure effective and efficient services.

“Data is very important, and we have developed a mechanism that collects as much information as possible and protecting this data,” he said. "Abu Dhabi was the first government in the world to have a single unified platform providing digital services for all departments.”

He noted that the UAE has built a robust digital infrastructure which has been powered by AI to provide services efficiently and effectively.

“The digital services enabled the continuity of work and provision of services during the Covid-19 pandemic as government employees worked from home,” Al Askar said.

According to Al Askar, more than 170 million data have been exchanged between UAE government departments in a year with zero cyber-attacks.

In a panel discussion, General John W. Nicholson, CEO of Lockheed Martin Middle East, applauded the UAE for the thought leadership being displayed by its national leaders through events such as IDITSC and UMEX.

Nicholson said he believes advanced technologies are set to change the character of warfare and militaries and nations need to adapt to this evolution.

The successful conclusion of the conference confirmed the UAE’s position as a key defence player globally, helping to drive defence technology innovation by cultivating home-grown intellectual property while at the same time engaging with technology partners and defence forces from around the world in a bid to heighten safety and security.