UAE: New whistleblower 'Wajib' platform launched to report corruption in Abu Dhabi

It aims to promote integrity, transparency, accountability and good governance in the Capital

By Web Desk Published: Wed 25 May 2022, 10:16 AM Last updated: Wed 25 May 2022, 10:57 AM

Abu Dhabi Accountability Authority has launched the violation reporting platform 'Wajib', allowing individuals to confidentially report financial and administrative corruption in the UAE Capital.

The new app aims to promote and consolidate the principles of integrity, transparency, accountability and good governance practices in government and related entities in order to enhance the Emirate's position and ensure the health of its financial and economic systems.

ADAA has launched the 'Wajib' platform (vrp.adaa.gov.ae) through which confidential reports of instances of financial and administrative corruption that come under the jurisdiction of the Authority can be made.

The Abu Dhabi Accountability Authority is responsible for promoting accountability, transparency and integrity across the Emirate's government entities, institutions or companies - whether local or international - in which the government has a vested interest of over 25 per cent.

The reports can be submitted through the platform by anyone who witnesses unlawful or damaging practices that undermine the integrity of the government, including employees, customers and suppliers of or to government related entities in Abu Dhabi.

Easy to use

The Wajib platform is accessible and easy to use, and has been designed to be inclusive for all members of society, conforming with rules and regulations in terms of protecting anyone who witnesses and reports wrongdoing in efforts to support national actions against corruption.

The platform is also specifically designed to maintain the highest levels of privacy and confidentiality of all reported data, as well as personal information of individuals who come forward with information that reveals any violations or instances of corruption.

The Wajib initiative is part of ADAA’s vision of engaging the community in the process of reporting financial or administrative violations, with the aim of safeguarding public funds and resources.

The project is being pursued by ADAA through the three key principles that underpin a structure of integrity in combating financial and administrative corruption: impartiality, independence and operational integrity.

How it works

After confidential reports are received and reviewed, the person who submitted the complaint will be contacted to authenticate the details of the incident, and he or she will be asked to give some personal information and verify their identity by entering a code sent to their private mobile number, which will have been registered on the platform during the complaint process.

A financially and administratively independent body working directly under the authority of the office of the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, the Abu Dhabi Accountability Authority (ADAA) is responsible for promoting the valued principles of accountability, transparency and integrity across Abu Dhabi government departments, employees and society in general.