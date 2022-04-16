This Dubai govt department won nearly 60 awards, 2 Guinness World Records in 2021

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sat 16 Apr 2022, 1:23 PM

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) won 59 prestigious local, regional, and international awards, and set two world records in the Guinness World Records in 2021.

In light of its new achievements, Dewa has accrued 383 awards (67 local, 67 regional, 249 global) from 2015 till the end of 2021.

One of Dewa’s most notable successes was achieving the Sheikh Khalifa Excellence Award (SKEA) in the Elite Category in 2021. Dewa scored 850 in the evaluation, the highest score in the Award’s history since its launch in 1999, with 200 local and regional organisations taking part in this round. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, honoured Dewa with five awards at the Dubai Government Excellence Program (DGEP) Awards in 2021.

The most prominent one is the Elite Award, which is given to government entities that score 600 points or more. Other awards include the Best Entity in the Emiratisation Field, Dubai Medal for Specialised Employee, Dubai Medal for Young Employee, and special recognition for the Unknown Soldier. Dewa won the 2020 Hamdan Bin Mohammed Program for Government Services Flag for its Smart Living initiative as well.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, managing director and CEO of Dewa said the successes of Dewa are the result of its work under the vision and directives of its wise leadership, whose aim is to make the UAE government one of the best in the world, and make the UAE the world’s leading nation by its Centennial in 2071. Al Tayer noted that the Dewa’s record of prestigious awards is a translation of its relentless efforts that aspire to reach the top rank in all fields, and support Dubai's efforts to become the city of the future.

Two Guinness World Records

Guinness World Records confirmed Dewa’s Jebel Ali Power Generation and Water Production Complex is the largest single-site natural gas power generation facility in the world.

The Complex has an electricity generation capacity of 9,547 MW. The second record was for the first 3D-printed laboratory in the world. The record was awarded for DEWA’s Robotics & Drone laboratory, housed within the Research and Development (R&D) Centre at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park. Dewa seeks to set two new records for the tallest solar tower in the world at 262.44 metres and the largest 700-megawatt Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) plant in the fourth phase of the Solar Park.

Moreover, in 2021, losses from electricity transmission and distribution networks were 3.3 per cent compared to around 6-7 per cent in Europe and the USA.

Water network losses were also reduced to 5.3 per cent compared to about 15 per cent in North America, making it one of the lowest water losses worldwide. Fuel Heat Utilisation in Dewa’s power plants reached 90 per cent.