Sheikh Abdullah, US Secretary of State Blinken discuss ties

Central Bank issues clarification to raise awareness on decriminalisation of bounced cheques and penalties
Government1 week ago
Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, discussed with Antony Blinken, US Secretary of State, strategic bilateral relations between the UAE and US.
In a phone call, the two sides also reviewed a number of regional and international issues of common interest and the efforts of the two friendly countries to consolidate the pillars of security and stability in the region and achieve development and prosperity for their peoples.
The UAE Foreign Minister and his US counterpart also discussed the developments of the Covid-19 pandemic as well as the joint efforts to contain the virus and combat its repercussions.
Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, during the phone call, hailed the distinguished friendship relations between the two countries and their keenness to deepen the UAE-US strategic ties to develop cooperation across various fields for the higher good of their peoples.
Central Bank issues clarification to raise awareness on decriminalisation of bounced cheques and penalties
Government1 week ago
Sheikh Mohammed received Costa Rican president in UAE and the leaders announced measures to strengthen strategic partnership
Government1 week ago
Authorities shorten process to help employers
Government1 week ago
The new operating hours are effective from Monday, January 3, 2022
Government1 week ago
The new working hours are effective from Monday, January 3, 2022
Government1 week ago
The permits can be renewed on a yearly basis
Government1 week ago
Court order issued to maintain the workers at their place of residence, prevent their eviction until they receive their entire entitlements.
Government1 week ago
The UAE also announced a host of new visa categories
Government1 week ago