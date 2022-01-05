Sheikh Abdullah, US Secretary of State Blinken discuss ties

The leaders review issues of common interest

Wam

By Wam Published: Wed 5 Jan 2022, 10:44 PM Last updated: Wed 5 Jan 2022, 10:46 PM

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, discussed with Antony Blinken, US Secretary of State, strategic bilateral relations between the UAE and US.

In a phone call, the two sides also reviewed a number of regional and international issues of common interest and the efforts of the two friendly countries to consolidate the pillars of security and stability in the region and achieve development and prosperity for their peoples.

The UAE Foreign Minister and his US counterpart also discussed the developments of the Covid-19 pandemic as well as the joint efforts to contain the virus and combat its repercussions.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, during the phone call, hailed the distinguished friendship relations between the two countries and their keenness to deepen the UAE-US strategic ties to develop cooperation across various fields for the higher good of their peoples.