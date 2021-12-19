Sheikh Mohammed signs declaration on Arabic language

Dubai Ruler shares message while on his way to Riyadh to attend the GCC Summit
Government4 days ago
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Sunday, attended the World Arabic Language Day Summit at Expo 2020 Dubai, which was organised by the UAE Ministry of Culture and Youth.
During the event, the Dubai Ruler witnessed the signing of a declaration on the Arabic language.
“We declare our commitment to (the Arabic language) as the language of our identity, culture and sciences. We commit to it as a language of life,” Sheikh Mohammed saind in his post on Twitter.
“Arabic language deserves many summits because it is a summit in beauty. The summit is a vessel for civilisation in all its dimensions,” he added.
ALSO READ:
Dubai Ruler shares message while on his way to Riyadh to attend the GCC Summit
Government4 days ago
Details of the schemes will soon be announced, the minister confirmed.
Government5 days ago
Dubai Ruler and President Faustin-Archange Touadera discuss boosting bilateral relations and cooperation
Government5 days ago
The country had ranked first in the world in 152 development and economic indicators
Government5 days ago
Citizens, residents can obtain flexible, temporary or part-time work when applying in the federal entities and private companies
Government5 days ago
Federal government employees to work on Fridays from 7:30am till 12pm
Government6 days ago
UNPSA is most prestigious global award in the field of public service
Government6 days ago
Full-time private sector, federal government employees are entitled to a gratuity of 21 days' basic salary for each year of the first five years of employment
Government6 days ago