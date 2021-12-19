Sheikh Mohammed signs declaration on Arabic language

Dubai Ruler attends summit that was held at at Expo 2020 Dubai

By Web Desk Published: Sun 19 Dec 2021, 3:49 PM

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Sunday, attended the World Arabic Language Day Summit at Expo 2020 Dubai, which was organised by the UAE Ministry of Culture and Youth.

During the event, the Dubai Ruler witnessed the signing of a declaration on the Arabic language.

“We declare our commitment to (the Arabic language) as the language of our identity, culture and sciences. We commit to it as a language of life,” Sheikh Mohammed saind in his post on Twitter.

“Arabic language deserves many summits because it is a summit in beauty. The summit is a vessel for civilisation in all its dimensions,” he added.

