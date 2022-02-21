Sheikh Mohammed receives credentials of new ambassadors to the UAE

The FNC's 17th legislative chapter began on November 14, 2019.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Monday received the credentials of new ambassadors to the UAE at Expo 2020 Dubai.
Sheikh Mohammed received the credentials of Sofian Shibani, Ambassador of Libya to the UAE; Mamary Camara, Ambassador of Mali to the UAE, and Luis Alfonso De Alba Gongora, Ambassador of Mexico to the UAE.
Sheikh Mohammed welcomed the ambassadors and wished them success in their missions to boost cooperation and friendship relations between the UAE and their respective countries.
Sheikh Mohammed also underscored the UAE Government’s keenness to provide all kinds of support to the new ambassadors in carrying out their mission to enhance bilateral cooperation in various fields that serve the interests of both the UAE and friendly countries.
The three ambassadors conveyed the greetings of their leaders to the UAE and its people, wishing them further progress and prosperity. They said the UAE has become a pioneering model in the field of development and humanitarian work, both at the regional and global levels.
The ceremony was held in the presence of Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, and Lt-General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior.
