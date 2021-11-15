Sheikh Mohammed receives credentials of ambassadors of Russia and Israel

One of the highlights of the new model is the introduction of preparation programmes for potential adoptive parents
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, received the credentials of the Ambassadors of Russia and Israel to the UAE, at an event held at Dubai Airshow. He also presided over the oath-taking ceremony of four new UAE ambassadors.
In the presence of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed received the credentials of Russia’s Ambassador to the UAE Timur Zabirov, and Israel’s Ambassador to the UAE Amir Hayek. He welcomed the new ambassadors and wished them success in their diplomatic mission.
Sheikh Mohammed also presided over the oath-taking ceremony of UAE Ambassador to Turkey Saeed Al Dhahri, UAE Ambassador to the Netherlands Jamal Al Mushrikh, UAE Ambassador to Hungary Saoud Al Shamsi, and UAE Ambassador to Egypt Mariam Al Kaabi.
He highlighted the efforts of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, under the leadership of Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, to promote greater international cooperation to accelerate sustainable global growth in the post-pandemic phase. Sheikh Mohammed also stressed on the importance of boosting international collaboration to tackle cross-border issues, promote global development and enhance the welfare of people across the world.
The ceremony was attended by Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council; Lt-General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior; Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence; and senior officials.
