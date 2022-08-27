Sheikh Mohammed orders promotion of 6,802 security officers

The promotions include officers from Dubai Police, civil defence, state security department and GDRFA

By Wam Published: Sat 27 Aug 2022, 1:42 AM

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, ordered the promotion of 6,802 of security officers on Friday. This comes in appreciation of their efforts to ensure security and safety, and provide high-level services to all community members in line with Dubai’s strategy to achieve global leadership across various fields.

The promotions included 4,141 members from Dubai Police, 323 from the General Directorate of Civil Defence, 1,458 from the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) in Dubai, and several members from Dubai’s State Security Department.

Lt-Gen Dhahi Khalfan Tamim, Deputy Chairman of Police and General Security of Dubai, thanked Sheikh Mohammed for this honour that, he said, reflects his appreciation for the security forces and their efforts in serving the country.

"The promotions represent a great incentive for all teams to continue their hard work on consolidating the pillars of security, providing the highest levels of safety and preserving the gains achieved at the country level," Tamim said.

He underscored that the high position achieved by the UAE under the leadership of the President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the directives of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, requires exerting more effort and continuing to invest in and empowering the national cadres, while applying the highest standards that ensure the highest levels of security and safety for all community members.

Lt-Gen Tamim congratulated the promotees, including commanders, senior officers, and non-commissioned officers, wishing them continued success.