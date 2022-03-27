Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed meets with Prime Minister of the Iraqi Kurdistan Regional Government

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince receives Syrian president, discusses ties
Government1 week ago
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, met with Masrour Barzani, Prime Minister of the Iraqi Kurdistan Regional Government.
During the meeting, His Highness and Prime Minister Masrour Barzani explored new avenues to strengthen bilateral relations between the UAE and Iraq, particularly the Kurdistan Region, in various fields to serve the development goals of both nations.
Welcoming the Prime Minister, Sheikh Mohammed emphasised the strong relationship between the UAE and Iraq. His Highness and Masrour Barzani also discussed a number of regional and global topics of mutual interest.
Prime Minister Masrour Barzani expressed his happiness at meeting Sheikh Mohammed, and highlighted the close bilateral relations between the UAE and the Kurdistan region in Iraq. He expressed the hope that the visit will usher in a new phase of cooperation across various key sectors.
The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai; His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance among other senior government officials.
Abu Dhabi Crown Prince receives Syrian president, discusses ties
Government1 week ago
It will play a key role in enhancing the economic and social stability
Government1 week ago
Sheikh Hamdan: Our objective, as always, is to serve the people
Government1 week ago
Five-day challenge brings together SWAT teams from around the globe to enhance cooperation and exchange best practices.
Government2 weeks ago
Dubai Police awards residents and visitors for their contributions towards making society a better place.
Government2 weeks ago
This is to ensure proper care of children and protect them from any risks that would hinder their proper education.
Government2 weeks ago
Over 500 thought leaders and decision-makers, 4,000 participants to attend World Government Summit 2022 on March 29-30
Government2 weeks ago
Summit to discuss challenges and opportunities of the next 10 years
Government2 weeks ago