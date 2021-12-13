Sheikh Mohammed meets President of Central African Republic

Dubai Ruler and President Faustin-Archange Touadera discuss boosting bilateral relations and cooperation

By Wam Published: Mon 13 Dec 2021, 9:02 PM

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, met with Faustin-Archange Touadera, President of the Central African Republic, on the sidelines of the final round of the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2021 being held at the Yas Marina Circuit.

During the meeting, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid underlined the importance of boosting bilateral relations and cooperation between the two countries in various fields, expressing his wishes for greater stability and progress for the Central African country.

The discussion touched on the efforts to bring peace to the African continent and its significance to economic development as well as ensuring the sustainability of Africa's rich natural resources. The meeting also discussed the importance of promoting education and technological development and strengthening the capabilities of the healthcare sector to drive sustainable development.

President Touadera praised the UAE for its inspiring development model and its efforts to address many global challenges, including the Covid-19 pandemic, which has contributed to further strengthening the country's leading role both regionally and globally. He also expressed his sincere wishes to the UAE leadership and people for further progress and prosperity.