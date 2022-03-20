Sheikh Mohammed issues decree on the board of Dubai Sports Council

Entities can grant employees these options, provided work flow is not affected
Government2 weeks ago
In his capacity as the Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, issued Decree No. (13) of 2022 on the Board of Directors of the Dubai Sports Council chaired by Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.
According to the Decree, Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer serves as the Vice Chairman of the Board.
Other members of the Board include Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, Hala Badri, Director General of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, and Saeed Mohammed Hareb, Secretary General of the Dubai Sports Council, in addition to Sami Ahmed Al Qamzi, Mohammed Ali Al Kamali, Mariam Ahmad Al Hammadi and Moaza Saeed Al Marri. The Board serves for a renewable period of three years.
The Decree is effective from its date of issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.
ALSO READ:
Entities can grant employees these options, provided work flow is not affected
Government2 weeks ago
On Fridays, they will remain open from 9am to 12 noon
Government2 weeks ago
Federal employees received the Prime Minister's medals in 15 categories, while ministries and federal institutions were honoured in 17 categories
Government2 weeks ago
The RTA chief praised the meritorious services rendered by these employees during their career in the Government of Dubai
Government2 weeks ago
Multiple investment schemes will be offered to employees, including Sharia-compliant ones
Government2 weeks ago
Dubai Crown Prince chaired the Executive Council meeting, and approved the fund for foreign employees in the government sector
Government2 weeks ago
Public Prosecution issues legal reminder for people of UAE.
Government2 weeks ago
The resolution also designated the Houthis as an entity on the Yemen Sanctions List under the arms embargo.
Government2 weeks ago